Ryan Reynolds hat seinem Neffen das Leben gerettet

Dank eines Erste-Hilfe-Kurses hat Ryan Reynolds das Leben seines Neffen retten können. So ein Kurs dauere nur wenige Stunden und mache sogar Spaß, meint der Filmstar.
Los Angeles - Dem US-Promipaar Ryan Reynolds ("Deadpool") und Blake Lively ("Gossip Girl") ist Erste Hilfe sehr wichtig. Die Schauspielkollegen posteten am Montag (Ortszeit) auf ihren Instagram-Accounts Fotos von einem Wiederbelebungskurs.
Er habe vor Jahren bereits schon einmal einen Kurs gemacht, schrieb Reynolds. Jetzt habe er an einen Auffrischungskurs teilgenommen, in dem es um die Reanimation von Kleinkindern ging. "Es dauert nur ein paar Stunden und macht auch irgendwie Spaß."
Years ago, I took a CPR course thru the Red Cross. And holy shit, I ended up saving my nephew's life because I knew what to do! True story! Yesterday I took a refresher course -- focusing on infant and toddler CPR. It takes only a few hours and it's also kinda, sorta fun. Thank you to Dan from Viva First Aid for the lesson. And thank you to these two helpful yet lifeless dolls whose vacant ocular cavities will haunt me until end times.
Seine Erste-Hilfe-Kenntnisse hätten sich in der Vergangenheit bereits ausgezahlt, schrieb der 40-Jährige: "Heilige Scheiße - eines Tages habe ich das Leben meines Neffen gerettet, weil ich wusste, was zu tun war."
ALL MAMAS AND DADDIES OUT THERE-- I can't recommend this enough, I took a CPR class with with a focus on babies and toddlers. Google "infant CPR class near me" and you'll see lots of listings. For those of you who haven't done it, you will love it. It's so helpful by giving you knowledge, tools, and some peace of mind. ❤️❤️
Lively (29) motivierte andere Eltern, an einem Kurs teilzunehmen. "An alle, die es noch nicht gemacht haben: Ihr werdet es lieben", schrieb die Schauspielerin. Reynolds und Lively sind Eltern zweier gemeinsamer Kinder.
dpa