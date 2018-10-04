Dreifache Mutter stillt noch immer vierjährige Tochter - mit erstaunlichen Folgen

Sarah Everett hat drei Kinder – ihre jüngste Tochter ist vier Jahre alt. Dennoch stillt sie sie noch immer täglich – und bricht damit ein Tabu.

"Wie lange stillen ist normal?", fragen sich viele Mütter. Die Weltgesundheitsorganisation (WHO) rät dazu, Kinder 24 Monate (bei entsprechender Beikosteinführung) zu stillen. Andere sagen: maximal ein Jahr. Mütter, die sich an diese Empfehlungen nicht halten, werden nicht selten von ihrem Umfeld schief angeschaut. Auch Sarah Everett kennt solche unverständlichen Reaktionen zur Genüge – doch sie sind ihr egal.

Mutter stillt ihre vierjähriges Kind - und muss viel Kritik einstecken

Die Mutter von drei Kindern stillt ihre jüngste Tochter April seit vier Jahren. Sie ist eine Verfechterin einer neuen Bewegung, die sich für ein natürliches Stillen einsetzt, bei dem das Kind entscheidet, wann es damit aufhören will. Die 32-jährige Britin ist Fotografin und teilt ihr Familienleben mit ihren drei Kindern Archie, Luke und April regelmäßig auf Instagram – darunter sind auch viele Still-Bilder mit ihrem Töchterchen.

"Ich tue das nicht, um die Leute zu schocken, sondern um andere Frauen in ihrem Vorhaben zu bestärken", erklärt sie gegenüber der britischen Sun. "Bei Archie damals hatte ich das Gefühl, keine Wahl zu haben. Ich stillte ihn also nach einem Jahr ab, weil ich dachte, dass Mütter das eben so machen", erinnert sich Everett. Doch bereits mit Luke ließ sich die dreifache Mama mehr Zeit: Sie ließ ihn selbst entscheiden, wann er abgestillt werden wollte – was schließlich nach zwei Jahren und drei Monaten geschah.

Damals war sie bereits schwanger mit April und Everett hatte nun genug Selbstbewusstsein, um weiter zu gehen: "Dieses Mal wusste ich, dass ich April stillen wollte, bis sie zwei Jahre alt war. Wir tun es immer noch, allerdings wird sie nur noch vorm Zubettgehen für fünf bis sieben Minuten gestillt. Langsam wird es immer weniger. Es ist, als ob es sie beruhigen würde und sie tut es besonders gerne, wenn sie sehr müde ist oder es ihr schlecht geht", so die stolze Mutter. "Die Leute denken, dass ich sie die ganze Zeit stillen würde, aber sie nimmt auch feste Nahrung zu sich."

Ist Langzeit-Stillen sogar gesund fürs Kind?

Everett ist überzeugt, dass sie das Richtige tut – allein schon deshalb, weil April angeblich fast nie krank sei und sie sogar gesund blieb, als sich die restliche Familie einen schlimmen Virus einfing. Außerdem räumt sie mit Klischees rund um Kinder auf, die über Jahre gestillt werden: "Es heißt, dass Langzeit-Stillen April zu einem pingeligen, anhänglichen Kind macht. Aber das stimmt nicht. Sie ist sehr unabhängig und selbstbewusst."

Sie fordert daher, dass dieses Thema nicht mehr länger stigmatisiert werden sollte. "Dieses Tabu rund ums Stillen macht aus ihm ein Geheimnis, das es nicht sein muss. In Wahrheit sollte es endlich als normal angesehen werden."

