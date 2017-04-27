Glitzer und Regenbogen: Ultimatives Café für Einhorn-Fans

Der Einhorn-Trend geht weiter und erwacht in Bangkok zum Leben: Dort gibt es jetzt ein Einhorn-Café - in Regenbogenfarben und mit glitzernden, bunten Speisen.
Nach Einhorn-Kaffee, Einhorn-Klopapier mit Zuckerwatte-Duft, Einhorn-Duschgel und Einhorn-Schokolade gibt es in Bangkok jetzt das Café für wahre Einhorn-Fans. Dort bekommen Gäste glitzernden Kuchen, Einhorn-Burger und sogar bunte Spaghetti serviert.
Zuckerwatte-Shakes und Einhorn-Overload
Das Einhorn-Café ist an Kitsch nicht mehr zu übertreffen:
Serviert werden neben glitzernden Torten...
Hi ! We don't have booking. You can walk-in & get waiting queue at cashier in our cafe. Thank you very much. Unicorn Café Sathorn 8 Bangkok bts Chongnonsi Open 12.00 – 20.00 LINE: unicorncafe Instagram: unicornbrand Close on every Mondays Call +66(0)86 397 9262 E-mail:unicornbkk@hotmail.com Fan Page: Unicorn Cafe Unicorn Café is located on Sathorn Road of Bangkok, Thailand.Via BTS : (Bangkok Sky Train) 1. BTS Chong-Non –Si Station , Exit 2. 2. Walk towards Sathon Road then turn left for Sathorn Soi 8. (There is a 7/11 shop in front of Sathorn Soi 8.) 3. Enter Sahorn Soi 8 for 50 metres. 4. Unicorn cafe will be at the first corner Parking area : 1. Enter Sathon soi 8 for 50 metres. 2. Sathorn Corner Car park is right next to Unicorn Café. (35 Baht per hour
...auch Einhorn-Burger:
Aber nicht nur die Burger haben hier ein Horn. Auch die Kuchen passen in die bunte Welt des Einhorn-Cafés:
Hi ! We don't have booking. You can walk-in & get waiting queue at cashier in our cafe. Thank you very much. Unicorn Café Sathorn 8 Bangkok bts Chongnonsi Open 12.00 – 20.00 LINE: unicorncafe Instagram: unicornbrand Close on every Mondays Call +66(0)86 397 9262 E-mail:unicornbkk@hotmail.com Fan Page: Unicorn Cafe Unicorn Café is located on Sathorn Road of Bangkok, Thailand.Via BTS : (Bangkok Sky Train) 1. BTS Chong-Non –Si Station , Exit 2. 2. Walk towards Sathon Road then turn left for Sathorn Soi 8. (There is a 7/11 shop in front of Sathorn Soi 8.) 3. Enter Sahorn Soi 8 for 50 metres. 4. Unicorn cafe will be at the first corner Parking area : 1. Enter Sathon soi 8 for 50 metres. 2. Sathorn Corner Car park is right next to Unicorn Café. (35 Baht per hour
Gegessen wird in Gesellschaft von Einhörnern:
Hi ! We don't have booking. You can walk-in & get waiting queue at cashier in our cafe. Thank you very much. Unicorn Café Sathorn 8 Bangkok bts Chongnonsi Open 12.00 – 20.00 LINE: unicorncafe Instagram: unicornbrand Close on every Mondays Call +66(0)86 397 9262 E-mail:unicornbkk@hotmail.com Fan Page: Unicorn Cafe Unicorn Café is located on Sathorn Road of Bangkok, Thailand.Via BTS : (Bangkok Sky Train) 1. BTS Chong-Non –Si Station , Exit 2. 2. Walk towards Sathon Road then turn left for Sathorn Soi 8. (There is a 7/11 shop in front of Sathorn Soi 8.) 3. Enter Sahorn Soi 8 for 50 metres. 4. Unicorn cafe will be at the first corner Parking area : 1. Enter Sathon soi 8 for 50 metres. 2. Sathorn Corner Car park is right next to Unicorn Café. (35 Baht per hour
Und wer Waffeln bestellt, bekommt diese in Regenbogenfarben und herzförmig:
Hi ! We don't have booking. You can walk-in & get waiting queue at cashier in our cafe. Thank you very much. Unicorn Café Sathorn 8 Bangkok bts Chongnonsi Open 12.00 – 20.00 LINE: unicorncafe Instagram: unicornbrand Close on every Mondays Call +66(0)86 397 9262 E-mail:unicornbkk@hotmail.com Fan Page: Unicorn Cafe Unicorn Café is located on Sathorn Road of Bangkok, Thailand.Via BTS : (Bangkok Sky Train) 1. BTS Chong-Non –Si Station , Exit 2. 2. Walk towards Sathon Road then turn left for Sathorn Soi 8. (There is a 7/11 shop in front of Sathorn Soi 8.) 3. Enter Sahorn Soi 8 for 50 metres. 4. Unicorn cafe will be at the first corner Parking area : 1. Enter Sathon soi 8 for 50 metres. 2. Sathorn Corner Car park is right next to Unicorn Café. (35 Baht per hour
Selbst die Spaghetti werden hier bunt eingefärbt:
Hi ! We don't have booking. You can walk-in & get waiting queue at cashier in our cafe. Thank you very much. Unicorn Café Sathorn 8 Bangkok bts Chongnonsi Open 12.00 – 20.00 LINE: unicorncafe Instagram: unicornbrand Close on every Mondays Call +66(0)86 397 9262 E-mail:unicornbkk@hotmail.com Fan Page: Unicorn Cafe Unicorn Café is located on Sathorn Road of Bangkok, Thailand.Via BTS : (Bangkok Sky Train) 1. BTS Chong-Non –Si Station , Exit 2. 2. Walk towards Sathon Road then turn left for Sathorn Soi 8. (There is a 7/11 shop in front of Sathorn Soi 8.) 3. Enter Sahorn Soi 8 for 50 metres. 4. Unicorn cafe will be at the first corner Parking area : 1. Enter Sathon soi 8 for 50 metres. 2. Sathorn Corner Car park is right next to Unicorn Café. (35 Baht per hour
Ob man sich nach dem Essen auch im Regenbogen-Strahl übergibt, darüber ist bislang nichts bekannt.
sca
Rubriklistenbild: © Instagram/unicornbrand