French Open im Live-Ticker: Sorgt 19-Jährige im Finale für Furore? Ihre Gegnerin steht vor zweitem Titel 2020

Saturday’s final @rolandgarros between 21yo 🇺🇸 Sofia Kenin and 19yo 🇵🇱 Iga Swiatek is the 1st Slam final between two 21-and-unders since 2008 Australian Open (20yo Sharapova d. 20yo Ivanovic).



The two faced off in the 2016 Roland Garros girls event. Swiatek won 64 75.#RG20 pic.twitter.com/zfFMsPev2D