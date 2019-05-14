Neuer Igel, neues Glück: Herbee erobert Instagram

© Herbee the Hedgehog

Als der Instagram-Igel Mr. Pokee verstarb, trauerte seine Besitzerin Litha um ihren Weggefährten. Doch nun hat sie eine neue Liebe gefunden, mit der sie weitere Abenteuer erleben will:

Mannheim - Über mehrere Jahre hinweg begeisterte der Igel Mr. Pokee Millionen von Fans auf den sozialen Netzwerken. Seine Videos und Bilder gingen viral und machten den kleinen Vierbeiner zu einem Internetphänomen. Sein Frauchen Litha nahm den Igel überall mit hin und fotografierte ihn in zuckersüßen Posen. Am 3. März gab es dann die Schock-Nachricht der Besitzerin: Mr. Pokee ist tot! Mannheim24.de* berichtet darüber, wie dem Gesichte nun weiter geht.

Instagram-Star Mr. Herbee: Auszeit in Neuseeland

Während zahlreiche Fans ihr Mitleid bekundeten, trauerte Litha um ihren treuen Wegbegleiter. Als Ablenkung plante sie eine Reise nach Neuseeland. Doch zuvor passierte noch etwas völlig unglaubliches. „Vor ein paar Tagen erhielt ich eine Nachricht von einem Mädchen via Instagram. Sie erzählte mir, dass sie extreme allergische Reaktionen auf ihren Igel bekomme“, erklärte Litha in einem Instagram-Post vom 18. April. Das Mädchen habe sie um Rat gefragt, an wen sie ihr Tier geben könne.

Der Igel kam erstmal bei einer Freundin unter, solange Litha nach Neuseeland reiste, wo sie sich ein Tattoo stechen ließ. Als Motiv wählte sie das Wort „pokee“ zusammen mit einem Herz! Nach ihrer Rückkehr nahm sie den neuen Igel bei sich zu Haus auf und gab ihm den Namen Herbee. Mit ihm wird sie in Zukunft den Instagram-Kanal weiterführen. Die etwa 1,3 Millionen Follower waren davon begeistert und freuten sich für Litha und den Igel, der ein neues zuhause gefunden hat.

Mr. Pokee soll nicht ersetzt werden

„Die Wahrheit ist, dass ich nicht weiß wie Herbee in mein Leben getreten ist. Manche glauben es sei Teil von Mr. Pokees Masterplan mir den kleinen Herbee zu schicken. Andere mögen sagen, es sei Karma oder Reinkarnation“, beschreibt Litha in einem Post vom 13. Mai. Sie wisse außerdem, dass sie Mr. Pokee niemals ersetzen könne – was sie aber auch nicht wolle!

Man darf gespannt sein, welche Abenteuer die beiden in den nächsten Jahren erleben und mit ihren Followern teilen werden.

