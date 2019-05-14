Neuer Igel, neues Glück: Herbee erobert Instagram

Als der Instagram-Igel Mr. Pokee verstarb, trauerte seine Besitzerin Litha um ihren Weggefährten. Doch nun hat sie eine neue Liebe gefunden, mit der sie weitere Abenteuer erleben will:
Mannheim - Über mehrere Jahre hinweg begeisterte der Igel Mr. Pokee Millionen von Fans auf den sozialen Netzwerken. Seine Videos und Bilder gingen viral und machten den kleinen Vierbeiner zu einem Internetphänomen. Sein Frauchen Litha nahm den Igel überall mit hin und fotografierte ihn in zuckersüßen Posen. Am 3. März gab es dann die Schock-Nachricht der Besitzerin: Mr. Pokee ist tot! Mannheim24.de* berichtet darüber, wie dem Gesichte nun weiter geht.
Instagram-Star Mr. Herbee: Auszeit in Neuseeland
Während zahlreiche Fans ihr Mitleid bekundeten, trauerte Litha um ihren treuen Wegbegleiter. Als Ablenkung plante sie eine Reise nach Neuseeland. Doch zuvor passierte noch etwas völlig unglaubliches. „Vor ein paar Tagen erhielt ich eine Nachricht von einem Mädchen via Instagram. Sie erzählte mir, dass sie extreme allergische Reaktionen auf ihren Igel bekomme“, erklärte Litha in einem Instagram-Post vom 18. April. Das Mädchen habe sie um Rat gefragt, an wen sie ihr Tier geben könne.
After all the sadness and grieving of the last few weeks, I finally have some exciting news that I feel ready to share with all of you! You'll never guess what happened the day before I went to New Zealand . A few days earlier, I received a message from a girl via Instagram. I could tell she was very emotional and afraid to ask what she was about to ask. She told me that she had very extreme allergic reactions to her hedgehog. Every time she would handle him, her eyes would get very red and swollen just like her entire arms. It even got to the point where she wasn’t able to breathe and would have to see a doctor. I had never heard of such extreme reactions and felt so bad for her. I mean, imagine how awful it must be not to be able to handle your own pet? . Then she gathered all her strength and asked me if I knew someone who would take care of him. I immediately went through an imaginary list of people who would consider rescuing the little guy, because I didn’t know if I was ready for another hedgehog so soon. Let alone the fact that I was almost on my way to New Zealand . However, I really wanted to help her, so I intuitively called my best friend to ask her if she would take him in for the time I was away (she said yes). I knew I would figure out the rest afterwards. So, the day before I left, the girl dropped off the little guy. The situation was heartbreaking, because I could see how much she loved him and how hard this was for her. And yet, she found the strength to do what was best for him. I promised her I would make sure he would have the best possible life ❤️ . When she had left I took him out of his little box and - you guys won’t believe this - but I thought I was looking straight into Pokee’s eyes. Don’t get me wrong, they don’t look so much alike and have very different personalities. But there was something about his eyes that gave me a really warm feeling. In that very moment I knew what I had to do. I knew that this hedgehog had found me. I mean, look at the entire story and tell me this wasn’t in some way meant to be
Der Igel kam erstmal bei einer Freundin unter, solange Litha nach Neuseeland reiste, wo sie sich ein Tattoo stechen ließ. Als Motiv wählte sie das Wort „pokee“ zusammen mit einem Herz! Nach ihrer Rückkehr nahm sie den neuen Igel bei sich zu Haus auf und gab ihm den Namen Herbee. Mit ihm wird sie in Zukunft den Instagram-Kanal weiterführen. Die etwa 1,3 Millionen Follower waren davon begeistert und freuten sich für Litha und den Igel, der ein neues zuhause gefunden hat.
Mr. Pokee soll nicht ersetzt werden
„Die Wahrheit ist, dass ich nicht weiß wie Herbee in mein Leben getreten ist. Manche glauben es sei Teil von Mr. Pokees Masterplan mir den kleinen Herbee zu schicken. Andere mögen sagen, es sei Karma oder Reinkarnation“, beschreibt Litha in einem Post vom 13. Mai. Sie wisse außerdem, dass sie Mr. Pokee niemals ersetzen könne – was sie aber auch nicht wolle!
If I could say something to Pokee today it would be this: “Thank you for four amazing years full of unforgettable moments together. Thank you for making me smile, when I really needed it. And thank you for trusting me with all of your little heart. I know that we will never really be apart, because you’re always right here with me. I miss you. Every. Single. Day.” ♥️ . I know that nothing will ever replace Pokee and that’s not what I want at all - replace him. I believe that we can’t influence the things that happen outside of us, but it is our choice to decide how we want to deal with them. If we do good things, they will come back to us . Truth be told, I don’t know how exactly Herbee came into my life. Some may think it was part of Pokee’s masterplan to send little Herbee my way. Others may say it was karma or even reincarnation. I believe that the way I’ve dealt with loosing Pokee by following my heart and intuition has led me to Herbee. I intuitively felt that I needed to get a tattoo, go away to New Zealand all by myself and convince my best friend to take in a hedgehog I hadn’t even seen. I did all these things simply because they felt right to me . And here I am - thankful to care for another little hedgie and happy to call myself a ‘hog mom again. Here’s to old memories of Pokee and to new adventures with Herbee ♥️ . Ps. I posted the first photos ever taken of Herbee & me on my personal @litha.nz #HappyMothersDay #PokeeForever
Man darf gespannt sein, welche Abenteuer die beiden in den nächsten Jahren erleben und mit ihren Followern teilen werden.
